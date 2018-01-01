Kolkata Derby: East Bengal's Enrique Esqueda set for lengthy lay-off

East Bengal are looking to finalize the transfer of Jaime Colado ahead of the Kolkata Derby...

East Bengal striker Enrique Esqueda has been ruled out of action for eight weeks, Goal has learnt.

The Mexican forward had a good start to the season for the Kolkata giants before picking up an injury that has now put the club in a spot of bother.

Spanish winger Jaime Santos Colado, who had arrived the club earlier this month, could take part in the upcoming Kolkata derby against rivals Mohun Bagan on December 16. There had been a delay in completing the paperwork regarding the transfer of the player but the deal is set to be official soon.

"There are a final few pieces of paperwork remaining that should be done by tomorrow (Wednesday)," club CEO Sanjit Sen told Goal.

The Red and Golds' other foreign player, Antonio Dovale is also waiting on the wings to take the field for his new club. The delay in the case of Colado has, in a way, helped the club to wrap up things much quicker and the club has completed all formalities in securing their player from its end. However, the move will only be official once the transfer window opens on January 1.

Sanjit Sen said, "Our main objective was to get someone as fast as possible. We have uploaded all documents from our end and we have to wait for the Cyprus authorities and FIFA to initiate the transfer clearances. We are trying our level best but let's see."



