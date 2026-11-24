Atletico Madrid captain Koke paid tribute to Diego Simeone's landmark 345th victory, insisting the Argentine still possesses the exact same hunger and demanding edge after 15 years in charge. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Viking, Koke also reflected on his own fitness and their shared commitment until the very end.
Koke celebrates Simeone's 345-win milestone
Atletico Madrid captain Koke hailed head coach Diego Simeone's achievement of reaching 345 victories with the club, praising the Argentine for transforming Atletico's mentality across 15 years at the helm. Speaking at the Metropolitano ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against Viking, the 34-year-old midfielder revealed the squad congratulated Simeone personally after Sunday's 3-0 La Liga win over Getafe.
"I already told him in person, and in front of the whole group we congratulated the manager, because it's incredible," Koke said. "After so many years at such a big club, having changed the mentality of the club, of all the players who were there and who are there now, competing every day, having that same enthusiasm, hunger, and desire, it's something truly admirable, and I think it's permeated the entire club. I hope it continues for many years."
Nothing has changed in Simeone's daily demands
Since taking charge in 2011, Simeone has become the longest-serving top-flight manager in Europe, winning two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, two Europa Leagues and two UEFA Super Cups. Despite noting a more emotional side from his manager after Sunday's victory, Koke insisted Simeone's intensity on the training pitch remains untouched.
"I think practically nothing has changed, because he still has the same drive, the same ambition, the same hunger, and I think that will never change," Koke explained. "Obviously, he's a little older, that's true, but everything else remains the same: the same enthusiasm, the same desire, the same hunger. He's still so demanding in training, he doesn't let us relax for a second, and that's what makes the difference and allows us to compete against the best."
Koke addresses outside criticism and their inevitable farewell
Asked whether outsiders truly appreciate Simeone's body of work, Koke said his manager draws strength from those closest to him rather than external noise. Having spent his entire senior career at Atletico since 2009—surpassing Adelardo Rodriguez's appearance record and signing a new deal in July 2026—Koke also acknowledged that both he and Simeone will eventually step away.
"Some people value him more than others. I think he'll stay with the people who truly love him, and what others think, I imagine, won't matter much to him," Koke said. Responding to suggestions that he and Simeone should never leave, he added: "We all have to leave someday. We're not here forever, are we? But we've given a lot to the club, we continue to give a lot to the club, and we're going to do so until our last day here."
Ready to contribute in any role
Back to full strength following an injury roughly a month ago, Koke stressed he is ready to serve Atletico in whatever capacity Simeone requires.
"As I've always said, I'm available to the team for anything they need, whether it's on the pitch, playing 90, 30, or 5 minutes, or from the bench, helping the team in any way possible," Koke said ahead of Wednesday's European test.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.