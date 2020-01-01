‘Koeman’s dream is shared by everyone at Barcelona’ – Cruyff backing Dutch legend to succeed at Camp Nou

The son of one Blaugrana icon is pleased to see another back in familiar surroundings, with a new era being opened in Catalunya

Ronald Koeman is determined to be a success back at and Jordi Cruyff says the Dutchman’s desire to get the club “back to where it should be is shared by everyone”.

Another change in the dugout has been made at Camp Nou on the back of a disappointing end to the 2019-20 campaign.

A humbling 8-2 defeat to in the quarter-finals of the proved to be the final straw for Quique Setien.

Barca have turned to a familiar face for inspiration as they seek to get back on track, with Koeman charged with the task of returning a fallen giant to its feet and convincing the likes of Lionel Messi to stay put.

He is ready to embrace that challenge, as he prepares to take on a dream job, and Cruyff believes a man who once played in the ‘Dream Team’ managed by his father Johan is the ideal candidate to deliver a reversal in fortune for the Blaugrana.

Jordi told Sport: “In difficult moments like the one Barça are experiencing right now, it's always best to remember someone who identifies with the club and who knows its idiosyncrasies.

“That's why names like Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernandez are always welcomed by Barça fans after wearing the shirt and never hiding away from the fact they would love to manage the side one day.

“No one can deny that Koeman has shown his great desire, including saying it bravely, that he wants to take on this difficult task.

“But he knows this club better than anybody, its famous atmosphere, how painful every defeat feels and how special every success is. He's in sync with Barça and its supporters. This will ease his integration into the role.

“For him, the easy option would have been to stay with Holland and lead them into Euro 2021. But he preferred to take over a similar role at Barcelona, fresh after a humiliating defeat at the hands of Bayern, and with a summer overhaul staring him right in the face.

“Koeman will have the backing from supporters because they want to see one of their own succeed. He added Henrik Larsson to his staff, another player who impressed during his time at Barça. In Alfred Schreuder he has the man who played a key role in 's destruction of last season. Two names who inspire confidence.

“Koeman knows the task at hand and the challenges facing him. It's time for painful changes but he brings a needed calmness to that process as well. But Koeman also crucially brings a lot of illusion and desire to succeed. That illusion, that desire to bring Barça back to where they should be, is shared by everyone.”

Koeman is still settling into a new post after being handed a two-year contract, but is reported to have met with his players and informed those that do not form part of his plans that they are free to move on.