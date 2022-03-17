Koch has no Leeds relegation release clause & hints he'd stay even if club drops to Championship

Robin Koch has suggested that he will remain at Leeds even if the club suffer relegation out of the Premier League, with the Germany international revealing that he has no exit clause in his contract.

The Whites are still sweating on their top-flight status with nine games left to take in before the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close.

Jesse Marsch’s side are perched just four points above a trapdoor that leads back down into the Championship, but Koch is convinced that they can steer a course to safety and end any discussions regarding potential summer transfers.

What has been said?

Koch has told Sky Deutschland when asked if he would stick around in the second tier: “We're not going down.

“And if so, then I believe that the team will stand together. We agree that we'll go down together then.

“We don't go to the second division. I'm pretty sure we'll stay in there [the Premier League] with this team.”

Pressed further on whether his contract at Elland Road would still stand if a tumble into the Championship were to be endured, Koch said “Yes.”

Who else is generating transfer talk?

Koch, who has nine senior caps for Germany to his name and is still harbouring ambitions of forcing his way into Hansi Flick’s World Cup 2022 plans, is not the only Leeds player to be sparking transfer rumours.

Plenty of questions continue to be asked of how long Brazilian forward Raphinha will be sticking around, with the 25-year-old proving that he has what it takes to torment Premier League defences.

Koch is a big fan of his talented team-mate and admits that he would not look out of place at any heavyweight outfit.

He said of Raphinha, who Leeds are hoping to tie to a new contract if safety can be secured this season: “He's a great technician, you can see that on the pitch. In addition, he has enormous speed. That's not a bad combination for a footballer.

“It's fun to watch him. He is a great player. He fits in with many teams because he brings a lot with him.”

Leeds, who claimed a dramatic first win under new boss Marsch in their last outing against fellow strugglers Norwich, will be back in action on Friday when taking in a trip to Wolves.

