Mainoo's message! Young star takes responsibility to save Red Devils and backs boss Carrick

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Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo believes the squad is just one win away from turning their season around despite a difficult start. The academy graduate emphasized his duty to pass down the club's core values while thanking manager Michael Carrick for his continued guidance.

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Mainoo leads by example during challenging spell

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo addressed the media ahead of the club's Champions League fixture against Roma at Old Trafford. United have endured a tough start to the 2026/27 campaign, winning just one of their opening six Premier League matches.

Mainoo remains a central figure in preserving the club's historic 89-year streak of including a homegrown player in every matchday squad, spanning 4,374 consecutive games.

The 21-year-old midfielder expressed unwavering belief that a turnaround is imminent.

Mainoo vows to preserve United traditions and values

Mainoo acknowledged his responsibility as an academy graduate to uphold the standards set by previous generations. "United's a huge club. So I think a lot of people know the values that this club holds, and that's been passed down through the people who have worked here and played here," Mainoo noted.

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"I feel I take some responsibility in that and in spreading the word of what Manchester United is, coming up through the Academy."

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"I plan to send that message for hopefully as long as I can," the midfielder asserted.

Gratitude for Carrick's mentorship amid adversity

Mainoo praised manager Michael Carrick for handing him central responsibilities in midfield since taking over last season. "I'm very grateful to the boss for putting the trust in me... and giving me all the advice that he has," Mainoo said.

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"He's a player who's been at this club and knows the history of this club and knows what it takes to win. I take those words to heart and try and apply them every day."

"It has been a tough season... I feel we are one win away from changing that," he added.

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Red Devils seek crucial turnaround against Roma

Mainoo aims to impose himself in central midfield as United look to build on their 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK earlier in the campaign.

The midfielder called on the team to stay strong during difficult moments.

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United host Roma at Old Trafford in a high-stakes European encounter.