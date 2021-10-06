Klopp reveals the one thing he would change about football

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp identified the implementation of VAR technology as the thing he would most like to change in football.

Despite being introduced to aid referees in their decision-making, VAR has already become the centre of controversy, with many calls subject to huge dispute.

And Klopp believes the use of the technology must be streamlined and improved to stop it hurting the game.

What was said?

"In this moment it’s more how we use VAR. The clear and obvious error, that’s not right because what is a clear and obvious error? It’s right or wrong," the manager said in an interview with This is Anfield when asked what one rule he would change in football.

"Yeah, the ref could see it maybe like this…

"And it’s not about us, it’s in general. We now have a situation, there’s a foul and then the ref says play on and then you see, the whole world is clear, no, it was a foul.

"The clear and obvious and the understanding I would change it immediately. The one in the office says, ‘No, it was a foul’ bam, foul and go back for the free kick or a penalty, whatever, just for that and it would make things so much easier.

"Now we have everyone thinks it was a mistake by the ref, which isn’t a problem, it happens as the game is so quick, but you have another guy in the office who sees it better and now he says, ‘Nah, I don’t want to overrule him.’

"Where’s the problem? It’s all about the right decision, nothing else. So to delete this little phrase, clear and obvious error."

'Don't take it too seriously'

Klopp is celebrating his 20th year as a coach in 2021, having first taken the reins at Mainz at the turn of the century.

And when asked what those two trophy-filled decades in Germany and England had taught him, he had a refreshing take on the matter.

"Don’t take [life] too seriously," he stated. "I know it’s important to all of us but people make a massive fuss of football.

"So in a lot of moments where I think ‘Come on, it’s still a game don’t forget that.’

"I know we get pushed in situations where it’s like managers get sacked and so many things happen in the world and in football so I think very often calm down, don’t take it too seriously. It’s still a game.

"I knew that from the beginning but meanwhile I live it."

