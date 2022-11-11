'I don't know why we have this discussion' - Klopp refutes claim that Alexander-Arnold can't be trusted defensively

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his frustration again at criticism of defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold in England squad

Defender's abilities questioned

Liverpool boss hits back

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp has responded to comments made by TV pundit and former Man Utd defender Gary Neville about Alexander-Arnold. The ex-Red Devil has said he does not see how England manager Gareth Southgate can trust the full-back in a knockout game because of his defensive deficiencies which has brought a strong response from the Liverpool boss.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I heard Gary Neville said something [about Trent]. But he's now 24 and won quite a few finals, important games where you have to defend against world class players," he told reporters. "He was always there, defending well. I don't know why we have this discussion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alexander-Arnold has been named in England's World Cup squad but it remains to be seen how much playing time he will see in Qatar. Southgate has often overlooked the Liverpool defender but is short of options at right-back with Reece James out due to injury, while Kyle Walker's fitness is in doubt as he underwent groin surgery in October.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Alexander-Arnold (9.5) has averaged more progressive passes per 90 minutes than any other player in the Premier League this season (min. 180 mins).

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.