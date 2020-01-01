How Klopp, Guardiola and Solskjaer have turned full-backs into playmakers

Teams in the Premier League's high positions are having so much of the ball these days that it has led to the development of a new role for full-backs

Over the last five years the role of the full-back has changed almost beyond recognition. This has not gone unnoticed, of course, and it certainly helps that two of the most successful teams ever seen in the Premier League are shining examples of the two major changes.

’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson show how the full-back has become the new chief playmaker, occupying traditional winger positions or even outside No.10 positions. Alexander-Arnold and Kevin De Bruyne, for example, often hover in similar zones of the pitch in order to provide penetrating width in the age of possession dominance, in the age of carefully stretching out a defensive shell.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has introduced us to the inverted full-back at . In their Centurion 2017-18 season, Kyle Walker and Fabian Delph frequently became auxiliary central midfielders, swinging on a pendulum between central midfield, full-back, and winger. Between Liverpool and City, ‘full-back’ has been shown to be a rather loose term for a set of positions that can cover a huge portion of the pitch.

But there is one way of using a full-back that has flown under the radar.

Last Saturday, Cesar Azpilicueta started on the right side of a three-man defence as beat 2-1, and later in the day Christian Fuchs did something similar on the left for against Man City. It was not at all out of the ordinary, following a pattern that – though not new – has increased in frequency over the last few years.

Luke Shaw has started to regularly play this position in a back three for , Walker has done it for Man City - and for in the 2018 World Cup - while at , Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal have been tried at centre-back in recent years.

What’s more, there is a growing tactical trend among the elite clubs to switch from a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 to a 3-2-5 when in possession – see Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal or Jose Mourinho’s Spurs – and for that to happen one of the full-backs swings infield to become part of a back three. This latter method isn’t exactly innovative – for decades it was common practice for one full-back to stay deep while the other flies forward – but nevertheless full-backs are finding themselves in centre-back positions far more often than they were 10 years ago.

And it is not coincidental that most of the examples, in England at least, are from ‘Big Six’ clubs. The main reason for the shift is that dominating possession – and playing assertive line-breaking passes rather than passing in a tedious U-shape – is now essential for any top club. This is a new phenomenon caused by the growing financial divide between the elite and the rest, who, unable to compete as equals, drop deep to defend their own penalty box.

Consequently, clubs need good passers to connect the back with the front, and particularly in a back three need one of their defenders to be capable of stepping out with the ball to begin moves. The likes of Shaw and Azpilicueta are expected to sit just in front of the other two defenders and, leaning to the left or right, pick up the ball in positions that allow them to survey the entire pitch. It is potentially fertile ground, presenting diagonal passing options that could open out the field; a position that, not long ago, a central midfielder could take up in order to make things happen.

These days pressing is too organised and the centre of the field too compacted for that, hence an outside centre-back with good technical ability stepping forward. On a similar note, possession dominance has reduced the importance and frequency of traditional centre-back defensive actions for the elite clubs, meaning a full-back is less likely to be caught out by a lack of coaching for the position. Fernandinho playing centre-back under Pep Guardiola is a good example of why a high line and possession dominance have made technical attributes as important as defensive ones for the modern centre-half.

Guardiola inverting the full-back also helps explain the trend of full-backs playing in a back three. Walker’s seamless transition between club and international roles in 2017-18, between right-back under Guardiola to centre-back under Gareth Southgate, essentially stitched together two tactical developments of the time. Walker didn’t actually change his role at all. His inverted role at City is exactly the same, positionally, as being deployed as a ball-playing right-sided centre-back in a back three. A big part of Walker’s game is to screen against opposition counterattacks, his base position giving him easy access to central midfield or the right flank should fires start in either place.

Herein lies another explanation for picking full-backs in centre-back positions; they generally have more elasticity than a towering centre-half, meaning they can step out to shut down a counter. As football becomes ever more a territorial battle – of one team attacking and the other defending – the task for big clubs is to play with a high tempo and weave together unexpected passing moves. It makes perfect sense, then, to cram an extra full-back into the team.

After all, whether inverted into midfield, dropping into central defence, bombing forward like a winger, or cutting inside like De Bruyne, the modern full-back is an all-rounder, and usually the most versatile player on the pitch. And yet there is still one development to come.

Chris Wilder’s overlapping centre-backs haven’t quite caught on, but they soon will. Steve Bruce has been experimenting with it at Newcastle, and last weekend Azpilicueta made a couple of overlapping runs at Stamford Bridge. It surely won’t be long before an elite club try to find an edge by copying Wilder, in doing so completing the circle; asking a full-back to make an overlapping run.

In the Premier League in 2020, that’s almost a novelty.