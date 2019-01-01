Klopp: Greed or desire, Liverpool want more trophies

The Reds remain in a position to sweep the board in 2019-20, with the man calling the shots eager to get his hands on more major silverware

Jurgen Klopp concedes there is a fine line between greed and desire, with not overly concerned about which of those traits carries them to more major silverware.

The Reds are preparing to bring a memorable 2019 to a close.

, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs have been savoured over the course of the past 12 months.

The hope is that more honours will follow in 2020, with a 13-point lead having been opened up at the top of the Premier League table.

Klopp admits everybody associated with Liverpool is determined to savour more, with being greedy considered to be a good thing when it comes to the art of trophy collecting.

The Reds boss told ESPN: “Is it greed? I'm not sure.

“It's like this desire you want to have trophies. I don't think it's real greed.

“We have improved our opportunities obviously with different things, with the players we brought in and to work together for a while of course with more experience. Stuff like this.

“Getting used to different situations more and more [is helpful too]. You know a defeat is a defeat, but if you learn, it still makes sense, like the Champions League final [defeat to ] the year before, when [Liverpool] lost that. It's not that we really learned something from the final, but the way to the final or the way to the next final, the experience for me before helped us a lot.

“I really think our desire is immense. It's big, it's massive to win more trophies. If it's greed, I don't know, but yeah. Who cares?”

Liverpool’s challenge for global glory at the Club World Cup saw them forced to write off a bid, but Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup crowns remain up for grabs in 2020.

The Reds could sweep the board there, but Klopp concedes that a number of domestic and European rivals will have something to say about the Reds’ claims to top honours.

The German added: “A lot of teams can do that to be honest.

“OK, with the Premier League, maybe it's now three teams. I don't know exactly who can win it still, and the Champions League there are still 16 teams who can win it.

“The ? I don't know exactly how many teams are in still, but that's how it is yes. The good thing is that if you think about it, you don't think we have no chance, and that's a start. We have a chance. But we knew that.

“I remember two years ago, before when we qualified for the Champions League after the game, we had a meeting. I said to the boys, 'look, in the competition there are maybe 10 clubs who can win the Champions League.'

“There were more teams in obviously at that moment, a lot of teams are part of it, but about 10 clubs can win it. We are one of them. It doesn't feel in the moment like this, but we are. That's what we should try, and that's how we took the Champions League, for example.

Article continues below

“With the Premier League, it's slightly different and difficult when you see the dominance of Man City for the past three years. You work on that, you hope for it but you don't know exactly.

“So we are no dreamers. We are just quite positive about our skills and our relationship and the things we do together and the things we want to achieve together.

“So we will see what happens. Nobody knows if we win one of these trophies, but we will work of course.”