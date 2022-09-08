Does Klopp fear the sack? Why Liverpool boss doesn't expect 'calm' owners to axe him like Tuchel

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that he does not fear going the same way as Thomas Tuchel, with “calm” owners in place at Anfield.

Chelsea sacked their boss

Reds suffered heavy defeat in Europe

Klopp under contract to 2026

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds boss has seen a fellow German relieved of coaching duties at Chelsea on the back of a slow start to the Premier League season and a humbling defeat to open the Champions League group stage. Liverpool have taken only nine points from six games domestically, while suffering a 4-1 mauling at Napoli in continental competition, but Klopp is not expecting to lose his job.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on whether he has any sack fears on Merseyside, a proven winner said: "Not really but who knows? There are different kind of owners. Our owners are rather calm and expect from me to sort the situation and not expect that someone else will sort it. That is how they always saw it and on the day they change their thoughts they might tell me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool were carved open with ease by Napoli in their first European outing for 2022-23, with a Luis Diaz consolation effort all that the Reds had to show for an error-strewn showing in Italy that saw them left alarmingly exposed in defence.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There has been no indication that Klopp’s position is under threat, with a man that has delivered six major trophies to Anfield working on a contract through to 2026.

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have suffered the heaviest defeat by an English Premier League side in their opening game of a UEFA Champions League campaign since Arsenal lost 3-0 to Inter in 2003-04.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds, who have won just two games so far this season, will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when playing host to Wolves.