'I don't know if he'd reject Bayern again' - Klopp backed for Munich job by ex-Dortmund star Weidenfeller

The former BVB captain believes moving to the Bundesliga champions is the next logical step for his old boss, who has worked wonders at Liverpool

Ex-Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller has backed Jurgen Klopp to become Bayern Munich's next manager.

Bayern will be on the lookout for a new head coach at the end of the season, with Hansi Flick having publicly revealed his desire to cut short his contract which was originally set to run to 2023.

Klopp, who is currently in charge at Liverpool, has been touted as one of the leading candidates to replace Flick and Weidenfeller thinks he would be the ideal fit for the top job at Allianz Arena.

What's been said?

Weidenfeller played under Klopp at Dortmund between 2008 and 2015, with the 40-year-old claiming that Bayern tried and failed to bring him onto their books before he moved to Westfalenstadion from Mainz.

"If the situation arises like this, I don't know whether he will turn down a second Bayern offer," the former Dortmund star told Sport 1. "Jurgen was already in conversation with Bayern before he landed in Dortmund. It's the next step for Jurgen, as long as he still wants to be on the pitch every day."

What has Klopp said about his future?

Questions have been asked over Klopp's future at Anfield amid Liverpool's disastrous Premier League title defence this season.

The Reds have slipped to sixth in the top-flight, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League spot with just five games remaining.

Klopp's side are also destined to finish the campaign without a trophy, but he has no plans to leave Merseyside before his contract expires in three years time.

"I’m here as a football coach and manager, and I will do that as long as people let me do that," he said earlier this month.

"I heard that I will resign or whatever. If times get even tougher, that makes me even more sticky that I will stay here."

Who else is in the running for the Bayern job?

Klopp is not the only high profile name being linked with the managerial hot seat, with RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann also thought to be among Bayern's targets.

Ex-Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri and Ajax's Erik ten Hag are in the frame too, along with former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

