WATCH: King Charles meets PSG players and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on visit to French capital

King Charles was presented with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt by club president Nasser-Al-Khelaifi during his trip to Paris.

King Charles on a state visit to France

Met with PSG players

Was gifted a club jersey

WHAT HAPPENED? The monarch was handed the number 3 jersey with his name on the back by Al-Khelaifi during the King's state visit to France. The shirt number hints at his title of King Charles III and was handed over to the 74-year-old during his tour of the Rugby World Cup village in Saint-Denis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The King spoke in fluent French with the PSG players while taking refuge under an umbrella as the rain kept pouring. Later, along with Queen Camilla he visited the Basilica of Saint-Denis, where tombs of French kings are housed.

"Millions of us visit each other's countries every year - a joy that we are now rediscovering after the disruption wrought by the pandemic," said His Royal Highness during his address to the French Senate.

"And, of course, hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens have chosen to live their lives permanently in each other's countries. This vibrant exchange between our people makes us immeasurably stronger, happier, and more prosperous."

WHAT NEXT? After a comfortable 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, PSG will be back in action against Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.