Kieran Trippier's wife reveals how Newcastle star reacted to fiery confrontation with Magpies supporter after disappointing Bournemouth defeat

- Trippier's wife comments on fan incident
- Heated clash followed 2-0 loss
- Bournemouth out of relegation zone
WHAT HAPPENED? Sharing a private message she had received from a supportive Newcastle fan, Charlotte Trippier wrote: "You fans are amazing! Don't worry, KT is not panicking about that 1 fan last night" The comment came after the right-back was seen confronting and speaking to a fan in the stands following Newcastle's 2-0 loss against Bournemouth.Instagram @charlottehtrippier
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Emotions were high at the final whistle, with fans frustrated by the result, and Trippier seemed keen to try to address the issue head-on and speak to those in attendance. However, his heated conversation with one supporter has gathered more attention than he may have liked.
WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? The international break will offer a welcome opportunity for Newcastle to reflect on a disappointing loss to relegation strugglers Bournemouth, which leaves them in 8th place in the table. Next up, they face Chelsea on Saturday 25 November.