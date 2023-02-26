Kieran Trippier has bitten back at critics of the Newcastle tactics that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dubbed 'annoying'.

Trippier and Ten Hag in war of words

United boss had called Newcastle 'annoying'

Carabao Cup final kicks off today (Sunday)

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final at Wembley, Ten Hag sent a warning to the officials to clamp down on the timewasting and the general sh*thousery that has become associated with Newcastle under Eddie Howe of late.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Trippier questioned why people would have a problem with the tactics – and vowed the Magpies will do whatever is necessary to win.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Atletico Madrid star said: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But I have experienced it a lot in Spain.

"It's about knowing when to slow a game down. If the opposition are having more of the ball and are on top, of course you've got to kill the game. You're not going to take a quick throw-in and say, 'Carry on'. You have to manage the game.

"Some teams are not happy with us this season, but it's about being clever in that moment, about using your experience. Opposition fans are not going to like it either, because it's against their team. But as a neutral, I think it's good to see. I don't see why everyone's kicking off about it, it's good!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag admitted Newcastle "try to annoy you" but urged his United side to focus on their own game, as they seek a maiden trophy under the Dutchman – and first since 2017. Newcastle are looking to break a 68-year run without major silverware.

DID YOU KNOW? Newcastle have actually racked up less yellow cards in the Premier League than United this season (42 compared to 53). Nick Pope's red card that got him suspended for the final was the first sending off for a Toon player this term.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE AND MAN UNITED? Today's Carabao Cup final gets under way at 4.30pm UK time at Wembley.