Kidnappers of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz's father issue fresh update and warn of delays as they seek 'security guarantees' from Colombia government

In order to facilitate Luis Diaz's father's release, the kidnappers want security assurances from the Colombian government.

Nine days ago, the left-wing ELN guerrilla organisation in Colombia abducted Luis Diaz's father. The organisation has continued to pursue peace negotiations with the Colombian government and has promised to free the father of the Liverpool player, but they have not yet done so.

In a statement issued under the signature of Commander Jose Manuel Martinez Quiroz, one of the group's unit leaders, the guerrilla group requested the suspension of security operations in order to prevent any further delays, but they also pledged to honour their word about the victim's release.

“On November 2, we informed the country of the decision to release Mr. Luis Manuel Díaz, father of the player Luis Díaz. From that date, we began the process to accomplish this as soon as possible. We are making efforts to avoid incidents with government forces," read the statement.

"The area is still militarized, they are carrying out flyovers, disembarking troops, broadcasting and offering rewards as part of an intense search operation. This situation is not allowing for the execution of the release plan quickly and safely, where Mr Luis Manuel Díaz is not at risk.

"If operations continue in the area, they will delay the release and increase the risks. We understand the anguish of the Díaz Marulanda family, to whom we say that we will keep our word to release him unilaterally, as soon as we have security guarantees for the development of the liberation operation.”

Diaz made an impassioned appeal for his father's release following his late equaliser for the Reds in their 1-1 Premier League draw against Luton Town. The Liverpool forward also lifted his shirt to reveal the words “Libertad para papa” (Freedom for dad) after scoring his goal.