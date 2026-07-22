Liverpool have entered the race for French winger Maghnes Akliouche, eyeing the Monaco star as the man to succeed Mohamed Salah at Anfield in the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to "Sky Sports", the Reds have opened initial contacts to gauge the situation of the 24-year-old and just how willing his club might be to sanction a sale this summer.

The timing is telling. Liverpool have yet to fill the attacking void left by the departure of the Egyptian star, who brought the curtain down last season on a historic nine-year career in the shirt.

Competition for the deal is fierce. Akliouche sits high on Paris Saint-Germain's wishlist, and the French champions have already tabled several bids, the latest worth 34 million pounds, the equivalent of 40 million euros. Monaco have rejected every one.

Andoni Iraola and his technical staff regard a new winger as a pressing necessity, with Salah still yet to be replaced.

What makes Akliouche appealing is his versatility. He can operate as a playmaker or a left-footed right winger, the role Liverpool have in mind for him, particularly with German star Florian Wirtz looking to nail down his place in his second season at Anfield.

This move offers the first clear sign that Liverpool have genuinely begun the post-Salah era, hunting for a new attacking face to lead the team next season.