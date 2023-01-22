Khabib starstruck! UFC star meets Liverpool legend Ian Rush before Chelsea clash

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov was left starstruck after he met Liverpool legend Ian Rush at Anfield ahead of the club's clash against Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former UFC Lightweight champion was present at Anfield to watch Liverpool take on Chelsea in a Premier League clash. And before the game, the 34-year-old got an opportunity to meet all-time Reds top scorer Rush.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, the Russian is an avid football fan and has been pictured at several matches across the world. He was also present at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar to watch the 2022 World Cup final. Born in Dagestan, Russia, Khabib follows local club Anzhi and is known to be a Real Madrid fan - though that is not the only club he has an affection for.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side next face Brighton in the FA Cup on January 29 before taking on Wolves in the Premier League on February 4.