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Kevin De Bruyne returns to the Etihad Stadium with Napoli insisting his familiarity with Enzo Maresca gives the Italian side a clear plan to challenge Manchester City. Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie, the Belgian midfielder outlined how Napoli intend to bypass City's structure and make life difficult for his former club.

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De Bruyne leans on inside knowledge of Maresca

Kevin De Bruyne returns to the Etihad Stadium for a second time as a Napoli player on Tuesday, insisting his familiarity with Enzo Maresca and Manchester City leaves his side well prepared for their Champions League clash. Having spent a decade in Manchester, the midfielder believes Napoli can test a City side that sits seventh in the league-phase table on nine points.

"We're playing against a team I know well and we'll need to be solid and brave tomorrow," De Bruyne said. "I know what sort of game we should expect. I know Enzo Maresca and I know how he likes to play the game. It's going to be a tough match but we can give them a game."

Napoli's passing blueprint to unlock City

With Napoli sitting 27th on three points after defeats to Arsenal, Villarreal and Porto, De Bruyne revealed the specific patterns Massimiliano Allegri's team have drilled in training to break through Manchester City's setup. Alongside carrying the ball forward, Napoli plan to exploit passing lanes and direct balls in behind.

"I like running with the ball and hopefully we can do that tomorrow but we've also worked on other ways of finding passing lines and playing over the top of them," De Bruyne explained. "We're playing against a team I know well. I know the kind of match we're going to face. I know Enzo Maresca and I'm familiar with his approach to the game. It'll be a tough match, but we will give it our best shot."

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Contrasting form and injury lists at the Etihad

De Bruyne is expected to operate behind Rasmus Hojlund as Napoli contend with a long list of absentees, including injured regulars Stanislav Lobotka, Alessandro Buongiorno, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Alex Meret, plus suspended defender Rafa Marin. David Neres returns to the squad after missing matches since 13 October, while Napoli ended a three-game winless run by beating Torino 1-0 on Saturday.

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Manchester City enter Tuesday's fixture after four Premier League games without a win, drawing 1-1 with Fulham following defeats to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest, though Maresca's side have won seven of 10 home games this season and beat Napoli 2-0 at the Etihad in September 2025.

High stakes in the league-phase race

Napoli have lost five of their last seven away matches across all competitions and have fallen in their last three meetings with Manchester City, raising the pressure on De Bruyne's tactical execution in Manchester.

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Victory on Tuesday would lift Napoli closer to the play-off places ahead of their next European outing against Bruges, while City aim to tighten their grip on an automatic top-eight round-of-16 spot.