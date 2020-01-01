'Keane and Scholes were there' - De Rossi reveals why he turned down Man Utd

The midfielder played for just two clubs during his long, distinguished career, but he would have opted for Old Trafford in the Premier League

Former ace Daniele De Rossi admits he is a long-time admirer of , but that the club's stellar midfield precluded a move.

De Rossi finally hung up his boots earlier this year aged 36 following a short spell in with Boca Juniors.

He had previously spent almost two decades at Roma, racking up more than 600 appearances for the club in all competitions to become a Giallorossi legend.

More teams

The idea of running out at Old Trafford was tempting for the midfielder, although he believes his position was already filled with top-class talent.

"Since I was a child I have loved United," he told Sky Sport when asked which English team he would have liked to represent.

"It was the right choice that I didn't go to Manchester because there was Keane and Scholes, incredible players. It was really my desire to go to Boca Juniors.

"I never chose to leave Roma, but I felt like a god at Boca."

De Rossi was joined on the interview by defender Leonardo Bonucci, who sent a video message to his former team-mate.

And while Bonucci has earned a reputation for being a difficult character, he insists that is far from the case.

“We’re talking about a guy who all the people I know tell me is irritating and unlikable,” he added.

“There is this perception of Leo and a reputation, but it’s totally wrong. He’s an incredible professional and it’s sad that people think he’s unlikable.

“He can be a bit annoying at times on the pitch, but that’s because of the jersey he wears, as that club gives you a certain attitude and it’s one of the reasons why they win so much."

Article continues below

Despite their friendship, De Rossi recalls one incident in which tempers did flare between the pair.

“He threw a boot at me in training once, it slipped and caught me with a stud. It was a little less of a joke for a moment, but it was all water under the bridge a minute later," he said.

“Bonucci is one of the lads I remember with most fondness. That dinner table was chaos, great times.”