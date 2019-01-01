Kean set to sign new Juventus deal until 2024

The 19-year-old forward is highly-rated by the Juve hierarchy and is set to commit his future to the club, regardless of who takes over as manager

have held positive talks over renewing the contract of teenage sensation Moise Kean, Goal understands.

The 19-year-old is contracted to the champions until 2020 and, following the positive impact he's made with the first team in the 2018-19 campaign, they want to reward him with an extension and improved terms.

Goal understands Juve will offer Kean a deal until 2024 that will see him earn around €2 million per season, plus additional bonuses.

Positive initial talks have already been held between Juve and Kean's agent, Mino Raiola, with the club convinced over wanting to keep the forward in Turin, regardless of who is chosen to replace Massimilano Allegri as manager.

The 51-year-old will step aside from his role at the end of the season, with the likes of Maurizio Sarri and Simone Inzaghi in the frame the take over.

Press speculation in had suggested that boss Pep Guardiola was about to be announced as Allegri's replacement, although City, as well as the Spaniard himself, have been quick to deny that is the case.

manager Mauricio Pochettino is another who has been strongly linked, while Juve have been told they will have to pay £5 million if they want to release Sarri from his Chelsea contract.

Despite not being seen as the man to lead Juve going forward, Allegri has still won five Serie A titles in a row, and the emergence of young forward Kean has also been a success story of his time at the club.

The striker, who has been capped three times by Italy and scored two goals for his country, has made 16 appearances in a breakthrough campaign at Juve, scoring seven goals.

Having spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Verona, Allegri has successfully integrated Kean into the first team, with the Italian confirming that he will start the club's final Serie A match against on Sunday.

The 19-year-old was subjected to alleged racist abuse during a Serie A fixture against back in April although the league decided against sanctioning the Sardinian side, claiming the chants had "limited relevance to the game".

Kean was, however, fined €2,000 for an incident in the same match that saw him accused of diving.