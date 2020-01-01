Kean could have returned to Juventus & isn’t sad to see the back of England after joining PSG

The Italy international striker endured a tough time at Everton and opted to head for Paris over Turin when weighing up his loan options

Moise Kean admits he could have headed back to after seeing a loan door opened at and is “not particularly upset” at having left English football for .

The international striker is to spend the 2020-21 campaign on loan at the Ligue 1 champions.

A change of scenery has been sought after struggling to make the desired impact at Goodison Park on the back of a £27.5 million ($36m) transfer from Juve in the summer of 2019.

Kean quickly won the support of the Toffees faithful, with an anti-racism banner unfurled in his honour after the 20-year-old was subjected to terrace taunts in his homeland.

Despite being one of the hottest prospects in European football, the youngster failed to live up to his billing and recorded just four goals through 37 appearances.

That led to him exploring other options, with Carlo Ancelotti unable to find a regular role for him in an in-form team currently being spearheaded by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Goal learned in September that a potential return to Turin was being lined up for Kean.

He has, however, favoured a switch to over a retracting of his steps to his homeland, with the opportunity to link up with 2020 finalists PSG too good to pass up.

Kean believes he can thrive in France and put his Premier League frustration behind him.

He has told Rai Sport: “I am not particularly upset to have left English football, even if the banner from the Everton fans really moved me, as I wasn't expecting it.

“It's true, I could've returned to Juve, but I made this decision along with my family to play in . I've been to Paris before and have relatives here.

“I hope to learn a great deal from this fantastic experience. I am young, I like to work closely with top strikers, so I can learn from their experience and their style of football.”

Kean will face more fierce competition for places in Paris, with Thomas Tuchel boasting a star-studded squad that includes the considerable attacking talent of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi.