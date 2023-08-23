'Always happy' - Karim Benzema all smiles despite claims Nuno Espirito Santo doesn't want him at Al-Ittihad

Ritabrata Banerjee
Karim Benzema is enjoying his time at Al-Ittihad despite reports claiming Nuno Espirito Santo does not want him at the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a report from the Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Al-Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo has informed the board that Karim Benzema does not fit his style of play. Moreover, the Portuguese manager reportedly did not sanction the former Real Madrid star's transfer which has furthered tension in the club's dressing room.

Amid speculations, the club themselves shared a short clip of the Ballon d'Or winner where he can be found smiling and in a relaxed mood.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French forward started in both the Saudi Pro League games that Al-Ittihad has played and has contributed with one assist. He's still searching for his first goal, however.

WHAT NEXT? The reigning Saudi Pro League champions will next face Al-Riyadh on Thursday.

