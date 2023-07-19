Kai Havertz misses all 14 of his shots in MLS All-Star Skills cross-and-volley challenge as Arsenal's £65m new boy becomes first player to ever score zero

Arsenal new boy Kai Havertz missed all 14 of his shots in a MLS All-Star Skills cross-and-volley challenge, becoming the first player to score zero.

Havertz didn't score once

First player ever to score zero

New signing came in from Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Having signed for Arsenal from Chelsea, Havertz took part in the MLS cross-and-volley challenge, but he could not find the net at any point. He did rattle the woodwork, but it has been pointed out that he is the first player in the history of the challenge to miss every shot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal paid £65m ($84m) to sign the Germany international from Chelsea as part of their summer splurge. He had impressed at the Blues previously, scoring in the Champions League final against Manchester City, but this is an inauspicious start for the attacking midfielder.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will face the MLS All-Stars on Thursday as their pre-season tour of the U.S. gets underway, with games against Barcelona and Manchester United set to follow before the end of the month.