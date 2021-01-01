'Juventus will always be in my heart' - PSG loan star Kean admits he still follows Serie A champions

The Italian striker says he will "never forget" his spell at Allianz Stadium and that he will always keep a close eye on the Bianconeri's progress

Paris Saint-Germain loan star Moise Kean has admitted he still follows Juventus, declaring that the Serie A champions "will always be in my heart".

Kean began his career at Juve back in 2016 and spent three years in Turin before being snapped up by Everton for €28 million (£24m/$34m).

The Italian frontman is now beginning to fulfil his potential at PSG, having been loaned to the Ligue 1 outfit by the Toffees in October, but his thoughts continue to occupied by Juventus because of how grateful he is to the club for giving him his start in the game.

What was said?

After scoring in PSG's 4-1 thrashing of Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Kean told Sport Mediaset: "In Paris, I am doing very well, we are a magnificent group, everyone welcomed me well, the staff followed me every day to improve me 100%.

"I have not forgotten Juventus, they will always be in my heart. It is the first team that gave me my debut, I will never forget it. I always watch games when I can."

Kean's record at Juventus

Kean became Juve's youngest ever debutant at 16 years, 8 months and 23 days when he came on as a substitute during a 3-0 win against Pescara in Serie A on November 19, 2016.

The Everton loanee went on to appear in 21 games across all competitions for Juve, scoring eight goals, but never managed to establish himself as a first-team regular.

Kean was loaned to Hellas Verona in 2018, where he scored four goals in 20 outings before being sold to Everton on a permanent deal.

How is Kean getting on at PSG?

Kean is currently enjoying the best form of his career at Parc des Princes, despite facing competition from Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Mauro Icardi for a place upfront.

Article continues below

The 20-year-old's well-placed header in the first leg of PSG's round of 16 European tie against Barca took his tally for the season to 14 goals in 25 matches, and he could have the chance to increase that number this weekend.

Kean will be in line to start once again when Mauricio Pochettino's side take on Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday with Neymar and Angel Di Maria still missing through injury.

Further reading