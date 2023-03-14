Juventus draw up transfer plan involving USMNT star Weston McKennie & Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto

Juventus will reportedly look to include Wilfried Gnonto in any summer deal with Leeds regarding a permanent transfer for Weston McKennie.

American midfielder on loan in England

Italian winger catching the eye

Summer deal to be discussed

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international midfielder was freed by the Serie A giants to head for Elland Road on an initial loan agreement during the January window. There is an option within those terms for a £31 million ($38m) move to be pushed through at the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In order for that clause to be triggered, Leeds will need to preserve their Premier League status – and they are currently locked in a relegation battle. Calciomercatoweb is, however, reporting that Juve are piecing together plans that could see their asking price for McKennie lowered.

AND WHAT'S MORE: They are said to be keen on taking exciting 19-year-old forward Gnonto back to his native Italy, having seen him impress during a productive debut campaign at Leeds in 2022-23, with the youngster reportedly keen on returning to his homeland.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds would be reluctant to part with Gnonto after seeing him register four goals and two assists this season, while causing all kinds of problems for opponents with his pace and trickery on the flanks, but they may need to compromise if they decide that USMNT star McKennie is worth keeping around on a long-term basis.