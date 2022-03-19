Juventus monitoring Rudiger situation with Chelsea talks stalling due to club uncertainty

Juventus have emerged as a serious option for Antonio Rudiger and they are watching his contract situation as sanctions block Chelsea's renewal talks.

The Blues are no longer able to renew their 29-year-old's deal, despite significantly progressing talks before Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by both the United Kingdom and European Union.

The terms of the sanctions include preventing Chelsea from extending contracts or making transfers.

Who wants Rudiger?

Reports in Italy suggest that the defender has already signed for the Turin club, but several sources have denied it to GOAL.

Alongside Juventus, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich have all had talks with Rudiger but have struggled to meet his wage demands.

Indeed, Rudiger is keen on remaining at Stamford Bridge where he has enjoyed brilliant form under Thomas Tuchel, playing more minutes than any other player this season.

Before the owner was sanctioned, Chelsea agreed on a salary close to £200,000-a-week which would make him their best paid defender ever. However, there is still a difference on both signing on and agent fees.

When will Chelsea be able to restart talks?

They can restart talks once they have resolved the ownership issue at the club. Several candidates are in talks with Raine Group, on behalf of Abramovich and the club, to buy Chelsea.

The bid deadline passed on Friday evening which is now be looked over this weekend, before three or four are taken forward into next week, making it through the first round of the process.

After that, the bidders will be approved or denied by the Premier League before Raine finally decide on a new owner.

Everyone inside Chelsea wants this process to move forward as fast as possible but it could be slowed down by the Premier League should issues emerge.

Article continues below

The aim is for the club to have a new owner in place before the next league game against Brentford, avoiding a prolonged period of sanctions being placed on the west London outfit.

With additional reporting from Romeo Agresti.

Further reading