Juventus player ratings vs Fiorentina: Gleison Bremer and Nick Woltemade rescue point in chaotic Florence draw

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Juventus showed significant resilience to come from behind twice at the Artemio Franchi, securing a 2-2 draw against a spirited Fiorentina side. Tactical adjustments from Luciano Spalletti ensured the Bianconeri stayed in the hunt despite early defensive lapses.

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Juventus exhibited a curious blend of defensive frailty and offensive persistence in their 2-2 draw against Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi. Luciano Spalletti’s side found themselves under immediate pressure as Mateo Pellegrino breached the Bianconeri lines just four minutes into the contest. While Juventus dominated the ball with 59% possession, they struggled to contain the La Viola counter-attacks, which frequently exposed the gaps between the midfield and the defensive line.

The tactical battle saw Juventus lean heavily on their physical presence during set-pieces, eventually finding an equaliser through Nick Woltemade in the 32nd minute. Despite falling behind again early in the second half to an A. Njie strike, the visitors refused to capitulate. Gleison Bremer’s 66th-minute header ensured a share of the spoils, though the three yellow cards picked up by the Turin side suggested a night where they were often a step behind the rhythm of the game.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Guglielmo Vicario - 6/10

Vicario could do little about the early opener from Pellegrino and was left exposed for the second. He recorded four saves throughout the match, keeping Juventus in the contest during a frantic first half, though his distribution was occasionally hurried under the Fiorentina press.

Gleison Bremer - 8/10

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The captain led by example, scoring the vital equaliser in the 66th minute with a powerful header. Despite receiving a yellow card in the 22nd minute, he was the bedrock of the defence, contributing to the team's 16 clearances and winning his individual duels against a physical frontline.

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Pierre Kalulu - 5/10

A difficult evening for the defender, who struggled with the pace of Njie. His positioning for the opening goal was questionable, though he did improve as the game progressed, helping the side maintain a higher line in the closing stages.

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Jhon Lucumi - 6/10

Lucumi was relatively solid in possession but was replaced in the 89th minute by Federico Gatti as Spalletti looked to shore up the backline for the final moments. He played a role in the build-up play that saw Juventus complete 386 passes.

Juan Cabal - 5/10

Cabal had a night to forget disciplinary-wise, picking up a yellow card in the 13th minute before being substituted in the 56th minute for Zeki Celik. His early booking limited his aggressiveness in one-on-one situations on the flank.

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Midfield

Douglas Luiz - 7/10

The Brazilian was the creative engine, providing the assist for Bremer’s equalising goal. He was substituted shortly after the goal in the 66th minute, but his set-piece delivery and ball retention were crucial in Juventus winning 12 corners.

Weston McKennie - 6/10

A tireless performance from the American, who covered a vast amount of ground before being replaced in the 78th minute. While he lacked a final killer pass, his energy in the engine room allowed Koopmeiners more freedom to roam.

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Teun Koopmeiners - 6/10

Koopmeiners operated in the pockets of space behind the strikers but found himself crowded out by a compact Fiorentina midfield. He was central to the team's 2.42 Expected Goals (xG) but failed to find the net himself.

Jeremie Boga - 5/10

Boga failed to truly ignite on the wing and was taken off in the 57th minute. He struggled to beat his man and provide the necessary service for the front two, leading to a tactical shift early in the second period.

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Attack

Nick Woltemade - 8/10

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The standout performer in the final third, Woltemade scored the first equaliser in the 32nd minute. His link-up play was excellent before he was surprisingly withdrawn in the 57th minute as part of a double change.

Randal Kolo Muani - 7/10

Kolo Muani provided the assist for Woltemade’s goal but saw his night somewhat tarnished by a yellow card in the 73rd minute. He was a constant nuisance for the Fiorentina centre-backs, though he didn't manage to get on the scoresheet himself.

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Substitutes & Manager

Zeki Celik - 6/10

Came on for Cabal in the 56th minute and provided a more disciplined defensive presence on the right, curbing the influence of Fiorentina's wide players during the final half-hour.

Edon Zhegrova - 6/10

Introduced in the 57th minute for Woltemade, Zhegrova added fresh impetus and directness to the attack, contributing to the pressure that led to the late equaliser.

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Kristjan Alajbegovic - 5/10

Replaced Boga in the 57th minute. While he worked hard, he lacked the experience to consistently unlock the home defence during the tense final stages.

Jeff Ekhator - 5/10

Came on for McKennie in the 78th minute to provide fresh legs in midfield but had limited touches on the ball as the game became stretched.

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Federico Gatti - N/A

A late tactical sub in the 89th minute to protect the point.

Luciano Spalletti - 6/10

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Spalletti's 4-2-3-1 system was caught out early, but his decision to keep faith in set-piece routines paid dividends. His double substitution in the 57th minute was bold, and while it disrupted the rhythm briefly, the team showed enough character to secure a result away from home.