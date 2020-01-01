Juventus' Pjaca set for Cagliari loan switch

The 24-year-old Croatian is heading back out on loan following previous spells with Schalke and Fiorentina in recent seasons

winger Marko Pjaca is set to spend the rest of the season on loan with , sources have confirmed to Goal.

Pjaca, 24, has seen his first-team opportunities severely limited this season under Maurizio Sarri.

The international has played just 15 minutes for the Old Lady in 2019-20, a cameo off the bench during the club's 4-0 defeat of .

And with rapidly approaching, he has chosen to pursue playing time elsewhere in .

Juventus will receive an initial €1.5 million for a loan move until the end of the current campaign, with Pjaca expected to land in Sardinia on Thursday in order to undergo a medical.

Cagliari will also have the option to buy the youngster for an additional €12m (£10.1m/$13.3m) in June should they be satisfied with his performances over the next five months.

Pjaca arrived at Juventus in the summer of 2016 after impressing as a teenager for in his native Croatia.

But despite racking up 20 appearances in all competitions for the club in his debut season, injuries and uneven form have stopped him from building on that positive start, leaving the winger as a fringe figure in Turin.

This will be his third loan spell in as many seasons, having spent time at in 2017-18 and at Juve's Serie A rivals the following term, making little impact in either of those temporary switches.

In October, the player's agent expressed his frustration at the injuries which have impeded Pjaca's Juve career.

​"Unfortunately he already had a knee experience and that time it was a shock for him," Marko Naletilic said. "He has already gone through these difficulties and now I see him more relaxed and calm. Psychologically I see him well.



​"To play with the Primavera is a Juventus habit so that the players do well, in my opinion. Because it helps them regain their physical fitness and self-esteem.



"What moves for the future? Will he leave for sure or maybe he can do the second part of the season with the U-23s? It's still too early, let's see later."