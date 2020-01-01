Juventus midfielder Matuidi tests positive for coronavirus

The 32-year-old is showing no symptoms associated with the virus but has been in self-isolation since Wednesday

have confirmed that midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The international is the second player from the club to contract the illness, after it was announced on Wednesday that defender Daniele Rugani had been infected.

international Rugani was confirmed as the first professional player in to contract Covid-19.

More teams

Matuidi, a regular for the Serie A side this season, has been in voluntary isolation since Wednesday, and is following a similar procedure to his team-mate.

Italy has been in lockdown in a bid to prevent further outbreak of the coronavirus, which has already affected several Serie A players.

The government has imposed strict lockdown measures, with public events and gatherings banned and all shops apart from food stores and pharmacies closed.

Football teams have been strictly following procedures set out by the government, but containment measures can only work so well as many continue to contract the virus.

All Serie A action has been suspended until at least April 3, with UEFA announcing on Tuesday that other competitions including the , and will be postponed.

Euro 2020 has been delayed until 2021, while the various domestic and European competitions are expected to finish this summer if conditions improve.

Efforts are now being made to ensure the current campaign is not declared null and void.

Juventus duo Matuidi and Rugani are just two of a number of confirmed cases in the Italian top flight, with several and players diagnosed with the illness.

Article continues below

Rugani has since revealed that he has improved in his recovery from Covid-19, but there still remains huge concerns over the pandemic, which has affected thousands of people worldwide.

Other top-flight leagues have also been hugely affected, with the Premier League postponed until at least April 4 after it was announced that manager Mikel Arteta had contracted the virus. youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi was also confirmed to have tested positive.

In , players have been forced to quarantine themselves at home after it was revealed that a basketball player at the club had been infected.