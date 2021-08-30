The Bianconeri were contemplating whether to bring back a former talisman before the summer window closes, but have decided against it

Juventus have decided against offering Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic a potential return to Turin as they close in on the signing of PSV starlet Mohamed Ihattaren, Goal can confirm.

Pjanic moved to Barca from Juve in an exchange deal involving Arthur last summer, committing to a four-year contract at Camp Nou.

The Bosnian midfielder has since struggled to live up to expectations with the Blaugrana, and Goal has reported he is one of several first-team players the club are trying to offload before the August 31 transfer deadline.

What is the situation?

Juve had been discussing the possibility of bringing Pjanic back to the club with his representatives over the last few days, but have now decided not to submit an official loan offer to Barca.

Massimiliano Allegri, who previously worked with the 31-year-old at Allianz Stadium between 2016 and 2019, had given the green light to the deal but the club have chosen not to pursue the transfer.

Goal understands Barca would have been open to a loan agreement and Pjanic was eager for the move to go through to reignite his career after a frustrating year in Spain.

Juve are lacking strength in depth in the middle of the park as evidenced in their 1-0 loss at Empoli on Saturday - but they will be looking at other targets before Tuesday's deadline.

Ultimo aggiornamento: la #Juventus è orientata a NON prendere #Pjanic // Latest update: Juventus are NOT inclined to sign Pjanic ❌⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 30, 2021

Juve close in on Ihattaren

One man who definitely will be joining the Bianconeri's ranks in the coming hours is PSV teenager Ihattaren, who is on the verge of leaving Philips Stadion in a €6 million deal.

Goal can confirm the 19-year-old, who made the 2021 NxGN top 50 list of the best wonderkids in world football, will sign a permanent contract at Juventus before heading to Sampdoria on loan for the rest of the season.

The Italian giants have won the race for Ihattaren ahead of a whole host of top clubs, with the playmaker's future at PSV having been up in the air ever since falling out with head coach Roger Schmidt back in March.

