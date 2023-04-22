Jurgen Klopp admits next season is 'already on his mind' after nightmare campaign for Liverpool

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says he is already thinking about next season as the Anfield side look to recover from a disappointing campaign.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool will finish the season without a trophy as they sit eighth in the Premier League and crashed out early in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The Reds have eight games still to play and Klopp plans on changing his team's style and continuing the integration of new players to build a platform for next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Next season is already on my mind. We have to build on what we learn now. What we learned this season, a lot, is how it doesn’t work out," he said at a press conference. "From a counter-pressing monster to pretty much a nonexistent counter-pressing side. I thought that was far away to be honest but it was pretty quick. It was pretty much done.

“When it’s gone, it is for different reasons. Frontline defending was not great, midfield was not there. Very often in the last few years the discussion has been about our last line being too high, too risky. It has developed a little bit into that over the years. Now when we haven’t defended that well up front any more, all of a sudden the last line was too high but we realise that too late. So how do we stop that if we don’t defend up front too well? Now we know how it doesn’t work, which is good. It is important information. Finally we know.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds can still qualify for a place in Europe next season. Sitting nine points behind fourth-place Newcastle, a spot in the Champions League may be beyond his side, but Klopp's team could still reach the Europa League as Tottenham are just six points ahead of them.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool are in action again on Saturday when they meet Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.