'I used my age!' - Jurgen Klopp explains how he calmed down furious Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi during Liverpool's 2-2 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Brighton and Liverpool played out a four-goal thriller at the Amex Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. At one point in the game, Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi was seen fuming at a referee's decision but Jurgen Klopp quickly approached the Italian manager before calming him down on the touchline.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked by reporters how he managed to calm the situation, Klopp said, "[It was] a mix of everything. I have to say, I cannot respect more, could not respect more, what he is doing. Honestly, I am a real supporter of it. I am a football lover and if somebody comes in and has the impact he has on football it should not be underestimated. In the moment when he got a bit outraged, I used my age and tried to calm him down. I had no clue what they were talking about, I just saw if I am in a moment like this, there is a moment or a point, [that] you never come back appears.

"I think he was close to that and then I tried to calm him down. I am not sure if he needed it or not, you can ask him, but he probably told me something about the penalty, but I had no clue what he was talking about. I think he wanted a penalty. That was the situation... Brighton could have had a penalty? Then he was talking about that, but I couldn't say anything about it because I didn't remember."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alexis Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk's misunderstanding in their own half helped Brighton break the deadlock before a Mohamed Salah brace handed the Reds the lead at halftime. Lewis Dunk then scored the equaliser for the hosts to ensure a point for his club.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will next be in action after the international break when they take on Everton in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on October 21.