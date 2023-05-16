'Are you kidding me?' - How Julian Nagelsmann reacted to news that he'd been sacked by Bayern Munich

Julian Nagelsmann's agent has revealed how the former Bayern Munich manager reacted to the news that he had been sacked by the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Die Roten parted ways with the 35-year-old back in March following a Bundesliga defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, and the handling of his dismissal has since been criticised. The club appeared to brief journalists of his sacking before informing the man himself, with Nagelsmann's agent Volker Struth revealing as much to the Phrasenmaher podcast.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was in a restaurant in Cologne with Carsten Maschmeyer and that evening I also met the actor Jan-Josef Liefers," Struth said. "We were drinking a bottle of wine when I received a call from a journalist who said to me: 'That went very quickly with Julian!'

"What do you mean?" the agent replied. "And he said, 'How, you don't know that yet? Julian is out and Tuchel is the new coach!' Nagelsmann didn't know anything either and asked us along the lines of, 'Are you kidding me?' I would have bet my fortune after that Leverkusen game that nothing would happen at all. I would have thought that they would still wait for the games against Manchester City, for example."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann was replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who has endured a difficult spell since returning to Germany. First, Bayern were dumped out of the Champions League by Manchester City, with forwards Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane coming to blows after a disappointing first-leg defeat. They have also wobbled domestically, getting knocked out of DFB-Pokal by Freiburg while also struggling to pull away from Borussia Dortmund at the Bundesliga summit.

WHAT NEXT? Nagelsmann was linked with both Chelsea and Tottenham recently, but it appears he will not be getting either job. The Blues are set to confirm Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, while Spurs will not be considering him for their vacant position. He therefore remains on the market heading into the summer.