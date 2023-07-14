WATCH: Jude Bellingham looks simply unstoppable in Real Madrid training ahead of new La Liga season

Real Madrid's new galactico signing, Jude Bellingham, was seen scoring a wonderful goal during a training session.

Bellingham scores a wonderful goal

The Englishman joined Madrid from Dortmund

Madrid paid a premium price for the youngster

WHAT HAPPENED? England starlet, Bellingham, scored a wonderful goal in a training session with Los Blancos. The midfielder was spotted going past a host of players before keeping his composure to slow home the finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 14-time European champions completed the signing of the 20-year-old midfielder from Dortmund for a €103m (£88m/$110m) fixed fee which could rise further with bonuses. The former Birmingham City player was on the radar of several top clubs across the world.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? The former Birmingham City starlet will join Madrid in their US preseason tour which begins on the 24th of July against AC Milan.