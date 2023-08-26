What a start! Jude Bellingham matches Cristiano Ronaldo record with Real Madrid goal against Celta

Jude Bellingham matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record after finding the net against Celta Vigo on Friday evening.

Bellingham propelled Madrid to victory

Scored his fourth goal in three games

Matched Ronaldo's record

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international has taken La Liga by storm and continued his rich vein of form in northern Spain on Friday as he thumped a header home from close range to score his fourth goal in three games. It was the solitary goal of the game that helped Bellingham pick up his third consecutive player of the match award.

Bellingham's goal-scoring streak has helped him match Ronaldo's feat of scoring four goals in his first three games in La Liga. The Portuguese forward scored against Deportivo La Coruna and Espanyol and then followed up with a brace against Xerez at the Santiago Bernabeu back in 2009 after moving from Manchester United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has scored four of Real Madrid's six goals so far this season and the player's form will be welcomed, especially after Vinicius Jr. picked up a hamstring injury against Celta Vigo. The former Borussia Dortmund player also became the first midfielder since Cesc Fabregas for Barcelona in 2011 to net four times in his first three games in La Liga.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo went on to score in his fourth game as well against Villarreal at La Ceramica. It remains to be seen if Bellingham can match that when he faces Getafe in a Madrid derby on September 2.