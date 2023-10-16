'Jude Bellingham is the best in the world right now!' - Real Madrid star is already ahead of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, says Joleon Lescott

England and Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has been dubbed the best player in the world by former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott.

'Bellingham the best player right now'- Lescott

Tips player to win Ballon d'Or in future

Could be England's hope to win silverware

WHAT HAPPENED? The English midfielder has had a scintillating start to the season as he has led Los Blancos in style to the top step of La Liga ahead of Barcelona and Girona. The 20-year-old moved from Borussia Dortmund to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. Since then, he has significantly impacted the team, contributing three assists and scoring ten times in the same amount of games in all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's [Bellingham] the best player in the world right now... He's carrying himself well and delivering on the pitch. He understands the game at a level he shouldn't at his age. Long may it continue for himself and England because he could win the Ballon d'Or and that would be a huge thing for England." said Lescott.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lescott also talked about Bellingham being the hope for the Three Lions going forward as they look to make their mark on the international stage whether it be the Euros or the World Cup. The English national team has come close to silverware multiple times over the last few years but has, however, fallen short in every instance.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham is currently involved with the English national side ahead of their Euro qualifier clash against Italy at Wembley.