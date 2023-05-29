Jude Bellingham's consolation prize: Borussia Dortmund star wins Bundesliga Player of the Season after team misses out on title on final day

- Bellingham wins Bundesliga Player of the Year award
- Dortmund lost title race to Bayern Munich
- Bellingham expected to move to Real Madrid
WHAT HAPPENED? Borussia Dortmund squandered a two-point lead and conceded the league title to Bayern Munich after they only managed a 2-2 draw against Mainz on the final matchday. Despite all the disappointment of losing out on the title on the final day, Bellingham did manage to bag a consolation prize by winning the Bundesliga Player of the Year Award.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The English international enjoyed a stellar campaign with the German side as he scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 42 matches. Having been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, the 19-year-old apparently bid farewell to his teammates a day after losing the Bundesliga title race.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Getty ImagesGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? It is believed that Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have already struck a deal worth £108 million ($133m), with £87m ($107.4m) guaranteed and a further £21m ($26m) in performance-related add-ons. He will soon be unveiled as a Los Blancos player.