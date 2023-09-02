Juanma Lillo gives Jack Grealish injury update as injured Man City star may miss England matches

- Grealish out of action with thigh injury
- Missed game against Fulham
- Could miss international fixtures
WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish was not part of the matchday squad against Fulham on Saturday as the English star was carrying a thigh injury. After the game, Lillo suggested that Grealish could miss England's matches during the international break as he is yet to recover from his injury.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Lillo said: "It’s going to be difficult for Jack to make it, but I’m not a doctor and it will be difficult for me to explain."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gareth Southgate named a 26-member England squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying game against Ukraine and a friendly clash against Scotland. Grealish has been included for now but a final call will be taken by the Three Lions' boss before taking a final call.
WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Southgate side face Ukraine on September 9 in a Euro 2024 qualifying game and three days later they will face Scotland in an international friendly.