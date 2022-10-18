Jota ruled out of World Cup with ‘serious calf issue’ in major injury blow for Portugal & Liverpool

Diogo Jota will miss the 2022 World Cup finals with Portugal due to a “serious calf muscle issue”, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Forward forced off against Man City

Will miss major tournament in Qatar

Does not require surgery

WHAT HAPPENED? GOAL was able to confirm on Monday that the 25-year-old forward was sweating on his place at a global showpiece in Qatar after being stretchered from the field during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp has announced that Jota will not be forced under the knife, with no surgery required, but he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines that will take him beyond a major tournament in the Middle East.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp has said: "The first diagnosis was clear and it's very sad news for us. We have to look at [player welfare], we always do and if we can consider things lineup-wise, we will. It's an intense period, we're used to it but full energy is required again versus West Ham."

WHAT NEXT FOR JOTA? The Portuguese frontman, with 34 Liverpool goals to his name through 93 appearances, has grown accustomed to taking in spells on the treatment table after suffering knee, foot, ankle and hamstring problems during his time on Merseyside.