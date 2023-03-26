Joshua Kimmich says Julian Nagelsmann had NOT lost the dressing room at Bayern Munich before sacking

Joshua Kimmich clarified that outgoing Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann did not lose the dressing room before getting sacked.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German international clearly mentioned that while it is true that Bayern Munich's recent run of form in the Bundesliga was unsatisfactory, as they had won just five times in their last 10 games, Nagelsmann did not lose the trust of his dressing room before getting sacked.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TZ, Kimmich said, "We won only 5 games out of 10. But I can say that he didn’t lose the dressing room. I’ve already been through a few coaching changes – there was nothing to indicate internally that he lost the dressing room or that players are unhappy. We all were surprised."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann's last game in charge was a 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the league. His side had won four successive matches before that and, across October and November, they won 10 on the bounce.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? The Bavarian giants face Dortmund in a potential Bundesliga title decider on April 1 – Tuchel's first game in charge.