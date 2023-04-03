Jose Mourinho stopped fans from directing racist chants at Dejan Stankovic during a Serie A clash between Roma and Sampdoria.

WHAT HAPPENED? AS Roma thrashed Sampdoria 3-0 in a Serie A clash on Saturday courtesy of Georginio Wijnaldum, Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy's goals.

During the course of the game, the home fans were heard directing racist chants at Sampdoria manager Dejan Stankvic. On hearing the derogatory chants, Mourinho decided to intervene and urged the fans to stop.



WHAT THEY SAID: "I did it for a great man and a great friend. He has kids and a family and it's not pretty. Our fans are great, but my friends aren't being touched," Mourinho said when speaking to reporters after the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho considers Stankovic a dear friend and had managed the former Serbian international during his time as Inter coach from 2008 to 2010.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? The club will be next seen in action on Saturday when they take on Torino in a Serie A clash.