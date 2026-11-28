Jose Mourinho has opened up on Dean Huijsen's rapid development at Real Madrid, crediting their previous work together at Roma and the harsh lessons of the Premier League. Explaining how Antonio Rudiger and Ibrahima Konate complement the young centre-back, Mourinho admitted he avoids praising Huijsen too much.
Mourinho traces Huijsen's leap from Roma to Madrid
Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has hailed Dean Huijsen's growing maturity at the heart of Los Blancos' defence, reflecting on how far the youngster has progressed since their time together at AS Roma. Speaking ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash against Alaves, Mourinho explained how a challenging spell in England sharpened Huijsen before their reunion in Spain.
"When Dean was with me at Roma, he was a kid and as a kid, he had a path to follow. The difficulty of the Premier League has improved him in many ways, and my view from the outside is that last year he didn't have a good season, but the fact that he already knew me has helped accelerate his growth," Mourinho said. "Now he's young in age but a player with much more maturity."
'I'm not too nice to him'
Even after Huijsen responded positively to missing out on the World Cup, Mourinho stressed that he deliberately withholds excessive praise to keep the defender grounded and hungry to improve.
"He is growing a lot and has dealt well with the frustration of not going to the World Cup, interpreting it positively," Mourinho explained. "Not too much praise because it might do him harm. The way I act as his coach helps him because I'm not too nice to him."
How Rudiger, Konate and Huijsen fuel Madrid's attack
Mourinho also highlighted the influence of senior defensive partners Antonio Rudiger and Ibrahima Konate, explaining how their chemistry allows Real Madrid to defend aggressively and launch attacks higher up the pitch.
"Rudiger is an important teammate for him, and Konate's profile also helps when they play together," he noted. "Defending well also means helping the team improve offensively. When you have security at the back, a higher defensive line, you can press better, and the defenders win individual duels."
Another defensive test against in-form Alaves
Huijsen and Real Madrid's backline will face a stern test on Saturday night against an Alaves side unbeaten in three matches and led by six-goal forwards Lucas Boye and former Madrid striker Mariano.
With Los Blancos chasing an 11th straight victory across all competitions, Mourinho will demand another commanding defensive display at the Santiago Bernabeu.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.