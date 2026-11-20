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Jose Mourinho gave a brief response when asked about Portugal during the international break without Cristiano Ronaldo. The Real Madrid boss kept his remarks focused on wanting his home nation to win while avoiding further debate.

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A brief answer on Portugal

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho kept his remarks short when asked about Portugal playing during the international break without Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to the media ahead of Madrid's return to La Liga action against Celta Vigo, he limited his comment to wishing his national team success.

"As a Portuguese, the only thing I will say is that I always want Portugal to win," Mourinho said. "After that, I wash my hands of it and won't comment further."

Shared history at Real Madrid

Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo share a prominent chapter at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013. Across three seasons together, they won the Copa del Rey in 2010-11, La Liga in 2011-12 and the Spanish Super Cup in 2012.

During that spell in Madrid, Ronaldo scored 168 goals and registered 49 assists in 164 appearances across all competitions. Their partnership brought major trophies while also featuring intense tactical demands and high-profile moments.

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Focus on club duties in Spain

Mourinho's refusal to expand on international matters underlines his single-minded focus on Real Madrid's club schedule. Having spent the international window preparing his available players in Madrid, he is steering attention back toward domestic and European commitments.

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With La Liga fixtures and cup competitions coming thick and fast, the coach prefers to leave international talking points aside. His immediate priority remains getting results on the pitch with Real Madrid.

Eyes on Celta and the run ahead

Mourinho now leads Real Madrid into Saturday's La Liga match against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu. The fixture opens a busy stretch of three matches in eight days as Madrid push forward on multiple fronts.

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Any further developments regarding Portugal or Ronaldo sit outside Mourinho's immediate focus as he prepares his squad for kick-off.