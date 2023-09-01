'Feels like home' - Jonny Evans reacts to re-signing for Man Utd on free transfer following successful pre-season trial

Jonny Evans has been re-signed by Manchester United on a one-year contract.

Evans signs with United

Player released by Leicester

Impressed Ten Hag in pre-season trial

WHAT HAPPENED? After being released by Leicester, the 35-year-old, who made his debut for United in 2007, has secured a short-term contract after impressing Erik ten Hag during his trial stint. After signing Altay Bayindir and Sergio Reguilon on the last day of the transfer window, United has now taken action to keep the veteran at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Evans spoke to club media and said: “I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home. This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad."

“I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag is without two of his centre-back options because of the injuries to Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, but Evans has been registered in time to play against Arsenal on Sunday. If he plays, that would mark his first appearance for United since 2015.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVANS? The veteran defender could very well play this weekend when Manchester United take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.