Join DAZN's Global Beta Community

Watch live boxing during July and August, with DAZN looking to recruit Beta Community testers to try the streaming service

DAZN's live and on-demand boxing streaming service is being expanded across the world.

It's already the premier fight sports platform in several countries, including the United States, and also shows a wide range of sports across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

DAZN is now recruiting Beta Community testers to try the service before it officially launches. Voluntary testers will get free early access to DAZN to participate in beta testing, feedback and research, and can watch live boxing on DAZN during July and August. The first live event will be Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Samuel Vargas on July 24.*

Enter your email address at DAZN.com to register your interest in the DAZN Beta Community.

Fans will be invited to the Beta Community on a first-come, first-served basis, with registration likely to close before July 19, 2020.

*Vergil Ortiz v Samuel Vargas will not be available in