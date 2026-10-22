'That’s sacrilege' - Joe Cole calls Bruno Fernandes' critique of Michael Carrick tactics 'simply unacceptable' after Man Utd Champions League defeat to Como

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Former England international Joe Cole has launched a scathing attack on Bruno Fernandes for publicly questioning Michael Carrick's tactics following Manchester United's heavy defeat. The outspoken pundit slammed the Red Devils captain for undermining his manager on live television after blaming the coaching staff for a passive display.

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Pundit blasts outspoken club skipper

Cole was left astounded after Fernandes publicly scrutinised Carrick's game plan following Wednesday's chastening loss in northern Italy. Cesc Fabregas' Serie A side enjoyed 55 per cent of possession as they effortlessly dismantled their Premier League visitors. The controversy arrives one week after defender Lisandro Martinez criticised Old Trafford's recruitment hierarchy following a 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

Televised outburst sparks fierce backlash

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United's failure to disrupt Como's rhythm left Carrick under intense scrutiny, yet his captain's televised assessment drew even sharper condemnation in the studio. Speaking on TNT Sports afterwards, former England midfielder Cole condemned the outburst: [He's] absolutely questioning the tactics. It doesn't matter whether he is right to. That's sacrilege.

"I've played for managers where I don't agree with the tactics. You might say that to your mate or your wife, but you don't come out as captain of the club and question the manager. He doesn't even do it properly. If you're going to come out, be bold, and say it with your chest.

"He sort of says, 'we could have been this, but then it's up to the manager'. He probably thinks he's clever, [like saying] 'well, I didn't really say it, gaffer'. You said what you said, you thought they got the tactics wrong. You can think that, that's fine. You can go into the manager's office tomorrow, and say, 'I think you got it wrong, gaffer'. Have a man-to-man conversation."

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Contrasting the current ill-discipline at Old Trafford with the club's golden era, Cole continued: "To come out in front of the nation, when you're captain of the football club, and question the manager is simply unacceptable. Bruno has really got that wrong. If you're captain of Manchester United, you cannot come out and question the tactics. It would not have happened under Sir Alex Ferguson."

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Midfielder blames passive coaching instructions

The furore erupted after United allowed their Italian hosts to dictate play throughout a one-sided contest, prompting the visiting skipper to blame his coaching staff's conservative instructions.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, Fernandes said: "It's a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man. But sometimes when you give too much of the ball to these teams, they get confidence. They have so many bodies behind the ball that make you run a lot, make people frustrated."

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Asked whether the tactical approach was wrong, he continued: "That's on the manager and staff to see, not me. I just said that I think sometimes we have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable."

His remarks followed Martinez demanding "more from our technical director" regarding summer transfers in Madrid, before the Argentine defender issued a statement reading: "The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise."

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Dressing room unrest deepens crisis

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Carrick must urgently restore authority inside a fractured dressing room after consecutive European defeats exposed both tactical frailty and growing player dissent. With senior figures openly questioning both the boardroom and coaching staff within a week, the beleaguered boss faces a decisive run of domestic fixtures to save his job. How Carrick handles his outspoken captain ahead of the weekend's Premier League test could define his tenure.