Joao Felix stripped of Atletico Madrid No.7 shirt after Chelsea loan as Antoine Griezmann reclaims favoured jersey

Joao Felix has been stripped of the No.7 shirt at Atletico Madrid following a loan spell at Chelsea, with Antoine Griezmann reclaiming the jersey.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international forward was snapped up by La Liga giants Atleti for €126 million (£108m/$137m) back in 2019. He has, however, struggled to make the desired impact in the Spanish capital and was allowed to spend the second-half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Stamford Bridge – where he managed four goals in 20 appearances. Felix’s future in Madrid remains unclear, and he will need to find a new squad number if he is to stay at Wanda Metropolitano after seeing his shirt handed to World Cup winner Griezmann.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Griezmann wore the No.7 shirt at Atletico during his first stint with the club and has recaptured that jersey after returning from a forgettable stint at Barcelona – with an initial loan agreement having been turned into a permanent transfer back in October 2022.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are not expected to make a move for Felix, having already snapped up Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer, with the 23-year-old saying of his plans shortly before the 2022-23 Premier League season came to a close: “I don’t know yet my future. It’s a top club. Everyone in the club was very good to me, my team-mates [have been] unbelievable. And I really like to be here.”