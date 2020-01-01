Jesus 'couldn’t walk properly' and was 'very upset' by 'complicated' injury

The Brazil forward has admitted to a feeling of confusion after Pep Guardiola said he could be facing months on the sidelines

striker Gabriel Jesus has opened up on the recent ‘complicated’ injury that was so bad he “couldn’t walk properly.”

Jesus scored in City’s opening game of the season against , but picked up a thigh injury in the same game that kept him out of action until November.

The international’s absence has been felt by City, as he has scored in all three games he has played in this term - the most recent of which was the 1-1 draw with in the Premier League last Sunday.

He is now fit and firing, and is looking to strike form on international duty with Brazil, who he said are capable of success even without star man Neymar.

But a few weeks ago, representing club and country was some way from Jesus’ mind as he was in real pain with an injury that had the club’s medical staff extremely worried.

“It was a very complicated injury,” he said at a press conference ahead of Brazil’s game with . “I was able to finish the game fine but when the blood cooled, I couldn’t walk properly.

“It was a kick and then a sprint that I ended up feeling something, but I continued.

“The next day the doctor asked how I was able to finish the game.

“It was a long recovery, because it’s a part of the body that bleeds a lot.

“Not being able to play bothered me and I was very upset by the injury.”

City boss Pep Guardiola raised eyebrows when he said Jesus could be sidelined for months, only for that to be clarified to mean that if the forward was rushed back into action too soon it could lead to a setback that would take an extended period to heal.

Jesus added: “After the Guardiola interview, there was some confusion, but everything was resolved. I came back and I’m fine.”

Jesus’ focus is currently on national duty, as Brazil face Venezuela and in World Cup qualifying, but Guardiola will have an anxious eye on the games as he will need the forward back in a bid to climb the Premier League table.

City sit 10th in the table and will take on immediately after the international break.