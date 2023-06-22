A third post-season holiday for Jesse Lingard! Ex-Man Utd forward poses in a sports car in Los Angeles after becoming a free agent

Jesse Lingard is on his third post-season holiday in Los Angeles after the former Manchester United star was released by Nottingham Forest.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old was spotted riding a sports car and was enjoying the Los Angeles summer sun along with a few friends including Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams. He was earlier spotted holidaying on the Caribbean island in Barbados and had also travelled east to Bali in Indonesia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a disastrous season with Nottingham Forest, where he failed to score or assist in 17 Premier League appearances, Lingard was released by the Premier League outfit. He suffered a hamstring injury in early 2023, which further did not help his cause.

WHAT NEXT? The 30-year-old has been linked with Saudi Arabian outfits and a move to MLS has also been mooted. However, there have been no concrete talks and it remains to be seen where he signs his next contract.