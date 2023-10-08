Here to stay! Jarrod Bowen puts any talk of potential Liverpool move to bed as he signs West Ham deal until 2030

Jarron Bowen has signed a new long-term deal with West Ham, putting talk of a potential Liverpool move to bed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old has signed a new contract with the Hammers that will keep him at the club until 2030. Bowen has become an influential figure at West Ham since joining the club in January 2020. He scored the winner in West Ham's 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the final of the Europa Conference League last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is known to be a long-time admirer of the English international and has been linked with a move for the player since last season. But now that Bowen has extended his stay at West Ham, all talks of the player moving to Liverpool have been put to rest.

WHAT THEY SAID?: After putting pen to paper on a new deal, Bowen told Whufc.com, "I’m so pleased to have signed a new long-term contract at West Ham. Everyone knows what this Club means to me, so committing my future until 2030 means so much to me and my family. I’ve loved every minute of my time here.

"Winning the Europa Conference League in Prague was an amazing moment, scoring the winner in the last minute will be something I’ll cherish forever. It’s left us all wanting that feeling again and again – we want to create more memories together, for our fantastic fans, and for this fantastic Football Club."

WHAT NEXT? David Moyes' side will next face Aston Villa in the Premier League after the international break.